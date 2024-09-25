BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are advancing this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $609/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since September 6.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $483/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rallied by $1.50/mt to $740/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.27/bl to $75.17/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $610/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8.50/mt to $535/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $3.50/mt to $595/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $2/mt to $523/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $74.91/bl as of 7:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt fall in bunker prices.