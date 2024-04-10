Port of Aarhus Seeks €37 Million EU Funding for Shore Power Connection

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has applied for €37 million from the Connecting Europe Facility pool for the project. Image Credit: Port of Aarhus

The Port of Aarhus in Denmark is seeking funding from the European Union to set up a shore power connection at its container terminal.

The port authority has applied for €37 million from the Connecting Europe Facility pool for the project, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The application has been submitted alongside ones from the ports of Bremerhaven, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Hamburg and Oslo. Shipping firm Unifeeder, which is likely to use the system once it has been developed, has also supported the application.

"Unifeeder has set itself ambitious decarbonization targets, including being net zero by 2050," Martin Gaard Christiansen, European CEO of Unifeeder, said in the statement.

"Even though the use of alternative fuels such as biofuels and soon methanol and later also ammonia will mainly contribute to decarbonization, the use of shore power during port calls is an important element of our decarbonization pathway.

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.