Synergy Marine to Work With Alsym Energy on Battery-Powered Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alsym will provide Synergy and Nissen Kaiun with 1 GW of batteries per year for three years under the deal. File Image / Pixabay

Ship management firm Synergy Marine and Alsym Energy are set to work together to develop battery power systems for the shipping industry.

The two firms, in collaboration with Japan's Nissen Kaiun, will jointly develop applications for the shipping industry from Alsym's battery technology, Alsym said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Alsym will provide Synergy and Nissen Kaiun with 1 GW of batteries per year for three years under the deal. The company plans to start production later this year, with high-volume production starting in 2025.

"Zero-emission vessels are the future of maritime shipping, and we're working with like-minded owners, including Nissen Kaiun, to decarbonize every part of the ecosystem as quickly as possible," Rajesh Unni, CEO of Synergy Marine, said in the statement.

"By lowering the cost of electrification and minimizing the risk of battery-related fire events, Alsym's technology is well-placed to be a safer alternative that can help the shipping industry meet its goal of zero net emissions by 2050—especially in light of the European Commission's recent proposal to classify lithium as toxic."