BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising for the past four trading sessions. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $524/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since April 8.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1/mt to $458.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $706.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.21/bl to $64.67/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $494.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3.50/mt to $451/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $491/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $471/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $64.56/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $0.83/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.