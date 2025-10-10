BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have advanced overall this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $513.50/mt on Thursday, remaining near a four-and-a-half-year low reached at the end of last week.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $450/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1.50/mt to $761.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.03/bl to $65.22/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $478/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7.50/mt to $450/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $0.50/mt to $481/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $460/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.21/bl from the previous session's close at $65.01/bl as of 7:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt fall in bunker prices.