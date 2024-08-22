Vitol Fleet to Meet IMO 2030 Emissions Target Early

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has been conducting a dry-docking programme since 2022 to maximise the fuel efficiency of its fleet. Image Credit: Vitol

Vitol's shipping activities are set to meet the IMO's 2030 target for GHG emissions early.

The firm has been conducting a dry-docking programme since 2022 to maximise the fuel efficiency of its fleet, it said in a statement on its website.

Four of its VLGCs have been upgraded so far this year, with a further four scheduled for the remainder of 2024.

"In all dockings, the hulls are comprehensively blasted to remove any debris that may incur drag, and premium anti-fouling paint applied," the company said.

The firm is also installing energy-saving pre-swirl stators and propeller caps with fins, slated to save 6% in GHG emissions on average.

'We've spent a lot of time planning and executing this emissions-reducing drydock programme," Ian Butler, head of shipping energy transition at Vitol, said in the statement.

"We continue to explore and test nascent innovations covering all aspects of the emissions spectrum, and will roll these out as they become proven."