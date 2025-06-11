Australia's Dampier Port Could Host Ammonia Bunkering by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ammonia bunker supply chain is taking shape in Western Australia, with eyes on a 2030 launch. Image Credit: Oceania Marine Energy

Ammonia bunkering services could be coming to the Port of Dampier by 2030, as Australian firms ramp up efforts to support the transition to low-carbon marine fuels.

Oceania Marine Energy and NH3 Clean Energy have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Pilbara Ports Authority to advance the project, Oceania Marine Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The JDA outlines a coordinated scope of work and timeline to first confirm the technical feasibility of ammonia bunkering operations.

It also aims to secure key environmental and regulatory approvals and formalise agreements required to support final investment decisions on Oceania's bunker vessel, the WAH2 Project, and supporting port infrastructure by the end of 2026.

Located in a major iron ore export region, the Port of Dampier sees around 1,000 bulk carriers sail to Asia each year. According to Oceania, if just 16 of these vessels switched to ammonia, they would require around 600,000 mt/year of the fuel.

As part of the initiative, NH3 Clean Energy will supply low-carbon ammonia from its planned WAH2 facility, while Oceania will operate the bunker vessel.

The Pilbara Ports Authority, which manages and regulates the port, will be responsible for issuing bunkering licences and ensuring safe operations within port waters.

"The green iron corridor between the Pilbara and East Asia has the scale, stable demand, port infrastructure, and risk management experience, to support the significant investment that maritime decarbonisation requires," Sam McSkimming, CEO of Pilbara Ports, said.