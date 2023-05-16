BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices reaching the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $9/mt to $573/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since May 4. The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $479.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2/mt to $777/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.06/bl to $75.23/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $14/mt to $555/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $9.50/mt to $519/mt, at Fujairah they lost $4.50/mt to $547.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6/mt to $528/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl at $75.47/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.