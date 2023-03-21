GTT Merges Digitalisation Firms Ascenz and Marorka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newly combined company will provide services to all types of vessels to improve performance and cut emissions and costs. File Image / Pixabay

Technology and engineering firm GTT has announced the creation of a new brand from a merger of two digitalisation companies, Ascenz and Marorka.

The new brand, Ascenz Marorka, combines Singaporean fuel management firm Ascenz and Iceland-based vessel performance company Marorka, GTT said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The newly combined company will provide services to all types of vessels to improve performance and cut emissions and costs.

"We are proud to announce the launch of Ascenz Marorka that represents a new milestone in the implementation of our digital strategy," Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said in the statement.

"With Ascenz Marorka, our ambition is to combine the digital expertise of our Group more effectively and to provide even more value to our customers in their journey for efficiency and sustainability."