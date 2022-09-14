World News
IMO to Host Second Green Fuels Symposium
Wednesday September 14, 2022
The event will be held both in person at the IMO's London headquarters and online. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
The IMO is set to host a second symposium on low- and zero-carbon fuels at its London headquarters next month.
The event, being held in person and online on October 21, will focus on ensuring a just and inclusive transition towards low-carbon shipping, the UN body said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Programme topics for the event will be as follows, according to the statement:
- Overcoming barriers to global access to low- and zero-carbon marine fuels
- Opportunities of the fuel transition for developing countries
- How to accommodate a just and equitable transition towards low-carbon shipping
For more information and to register for the event, click here.