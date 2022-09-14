IMO to Host Second Green Fuels Symposium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event will be held both in person at the IMO's London headquarters and online. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO is set to host a second symposium on low- and zero-carbon fuels at its London headquarters next month.

The event, being held in person and online on October 21, will focus on ensuring a just and inclusive transition towards low-carbon shipping, the UN body said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Programme topics for the event will be as follows, according to the statement:

Overcoming barriers to global access to low- and zero-carbon marine fuels

Opportunities of the fuel transition for developing countries

How to accommodate a just and equitable transition towards low-carbon shipping

For more information and to register for the event, click here.