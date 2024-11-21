Bunker Holding Announces Management Shake-Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's commercial department will be split into two divisions, Bunker Holding Sales and Bunker Holding Operations. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has announced a reorganisation of its management structure.

The firm is expanding its executive management team from three to four members, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Chief Commercial Officer Christoffer Berg Lassen is leaving the company, and will be replaced by current KPI OceanConnect CEO Anders Grønborg.

Grønborg's place at KPI OceanConnect will be taken up on an interim basis by Dorthe Bendtsen, currently its COO.

Peder Møller -- currently CEO of sister company Global Risk Management -- will become Bunker Holding's first chief operating officer. He will be replaced at GRM by Martin Vorgod, currently CCO at the hedging firm.

The company's commercial department will be split into two divisions, Bunker Holding Sales and Bunker Holding Operations, with Grønborg leading the former and Møller the latter.

"Together with the intensified focus on Bunker Holding's commercial strategy and goal to strengthen its role as a full-service provider, the new organizational structure will enable the Group to better enhance and expand its business and streamline its operations," the company said in the statement.

CEO Keld Demant said the changes were needed to help drive the company's growth.

"To grow, we must acknowledge that we need to address the increasing demands from our stakeholders and the complexity in the market," Demant said in a LinkedIn post.

"This entails moving closer to our clients and to become stronger and more efficient.

"Anders’ and Peders’ deep understanding of our business and our commitment to our values will be instrumental in driving success.

"I am excited about what the future will bring, but our ambition and strategic goals are to remain fit for future and, as always, to move closer to our clients and our industry’s needs."

The firm has a target of women taking up at least 25% of its executive management roles by 2028.