Provaris Partners With Baker Hughes for Hydrogen Transport Solutions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Illustration of Provaris’ proprietary H2LeoTM Barge and H2NeoTM Carrier and jetty infrastructure. Image Credit: Provaris Energy

Hydrogen transport solutions firm Provaris Energy has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Baker Hughes to advance compressed hydrogen solutions for marine transport and storage.

The deal builds on an MoU signed in August 2024 and formalises technical cooperation between the firms, Provaris Energy said in a press release on Thursday.

It combines Provaris’ H2Leo barge and H2Neo carrier designs with Baker Hughes’ compression expertise.

Under the agreement, Provaris will identify hydrogen projects where Baker Hughes’ equipment and services can be applied, while Baker Hughes will provide support on equipment selection, plant layout, and cost modelling.

The partners will also refine their compression concept design and work on project-specific engineering.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, efficient hydrogen transport and storage solutions,” Per Roed, CTO of Provaris Energy, said.

Hydrogen is yet to make significant inroads as a marine fuel, but momentum is growing gradually.

Alongside initiatives such as the recent Edge Navigation and DNV partnership to develop a 20,000 m3 hydrogen-powered carrier, Provaris and Baker Hughes’ work on hydrogen transport solutions could help advance these efforts.