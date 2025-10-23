Klean Industries Signs Deal With KBR Inc on Global Rollout of Tyre Pyrolysis Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a strategic alliance agreement. File Image / Pixabay

Vancouver-based Klean Industries has signed a new deal with engineering firm KBR Inc aiming for a global rollout of its tyre pyrolysis technology.

The two companies have signed a strategic alliance agreement under which KBR will be the firm's exclusive licensing partner, leading global sales, marketing, engineering and delivery of tyre recycling projects using the TyreNova technology, Klean Industries said in an emailed statement.

Tyre pyrolysis oil can be used in marine fuels and for road transport.

"This alliance is built on proven performance," Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries, said in the statement.

"A commercial-scale plant has been operating successfully for nearly a decade with this technology at its core.

"With KBR's global reach, engineering depth and track-record at successfully scaling emerging sustainable technologies globally, we're now scaling that success worldwide."

In July it was announced that Australian energy firm Viva Energy had successfully co-processed tyre pyrolysis oil at its Geelong refinery in partnership with Klean Industries.