BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to 17-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are dropping. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost a year and a half.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $584/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since June 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to at $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2/mt to $751.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.28/bl to $72.56/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $571.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $512/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $560.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3/mt to $545.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.92/bl from the previous session's close at $71.64/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.93/mt drop in bunker prices.