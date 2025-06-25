Carnival Corporation's Tom Strang to Retire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Strang will remain an advisor to the company after stepping down from his full-time position. Image Credit: Tom Strang / LinkedIn

Tom Strang, SVP for maritime affairs at Carnival Corporation, is set to retire from full-time work with the firm after 25 years.

Strang will remain an advisor to the company after stepping down from his full-time position, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"I'm happy to share that after 25 years I have decided to retire from full time work with Carnival," Strang said in the post.

"It has been the most fantastic journey with an amazing organisation.

"That being said I have been persuaded to continue to provide support and advice to Carnival so will still be active in subjects of interest such as alternative fuels and decarbonisation."

Strang first joined Carnival in February 2000, starting out as senior safety manager for Carnival Corporate Shipbuilding. He had earlier worked as a naval architect at VSEL Barrow from 1979 to 1984, and as a senior surveyor at Lloyd's Register from 1984 to 2000.