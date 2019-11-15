VPS Appoints New Group OCM Operational Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adrian Allman. Image Credit: VPS

Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) today announced the appointment of Adrian Allman as its new Group OCM Operational Development Manager.

“We are extremely pleased to have Adrian join VPS. Adrian brings a great depth of oil condition monitoring and transformer oil testing knowledge and experience. He will certainly be instrumental in the further development of VPS global OCM and transformer oil testing businesses,” said VPS Group Managing Director, Dr Malcolm Cooper.

Allman has spent most of his career in lubricant oil testing, starting in a role as a chemist with Castrol, before moving into a technical advisory role.

He then became Operations Manager for SGS Vernolab serving ten years at their UK OCM and Transformer Oil Testing laboratories before moving into an OCM role with Saudi Aramco. More recently, he has spent the past 4 years in a global role with SGS providing business development and technical support for their OCM business.

“I am very much looking forward to this exciting new opportunity. My role will allow me to use my expertise and experience, to really contribute to VPS & VPS Transoil’s, future success," Allman stated.