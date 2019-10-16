IMO2020 Rule to Lift Hull Cleaning Demand

HullWiper robot. Image Credit: HullWiper

The jump in bunker prices due to the upcoming IMO2020 rule is expected to cause a shift in demand for many maritime services, and HullWiper today says hull cleaning will be among them.

"Dubai-based HullWiper is ready for a likely surge in demand for its services," it said today.

The company is known for its underwater cleaning robots that use high-pressure water jets, rather than divers or brushes, to remove fouling from ships.

"Well maintained hulls and propellers go hand-in-hand with good fuel performance over a longer period, and possibly also lower maintenance costs at the next docking," says HullWiper.

The global sulfur cap for marine fuel lowers to 0.50% from January 1, 2020, with early indications from Ship & Bunker data showing the new IMO2020 grade fuel in the primary ports is priced $150-$200/mt over HSFO.