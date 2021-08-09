TFG Marine Provides Update on Bunker Supply Volumes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG Marine's bunker sales have grown steadily over the past year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has provided an update on its bunker sales volumes.

The company is now supplying 'close to' 9 million mt/year of marine fuels, it said in a LinkedIn post last week. The firm is operating in more than 80% of the world's key bunkering regions, it added.

The supplier's sales had grown to about 540,000 mt/month, or 6.5 million mt/year, by September 2020, TFG Marine investor Trafigura said at the end of last year. The company has since then added a physical supply operation at Falmouth in the UK, and expanded its operation in the US Gulf.

Trafigura and shipping companies Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine in November 2019.