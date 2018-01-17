MAN Hails Popularity of Fuel-Saving Part-Load Optimisation Initiative

MAN says it has received 180 orders for its bunker-saving Part-Load Optimisation initiative. Image Credit: MAN

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (MAN) says it has received 180 orders for its fuel-saving Part-Load Optimisation initiative since its introduction.

MAN explains that its Part-Load Optimisation tuning method optimises fuel-oil consumption during the part-load operation of four-stroke, small-bore MAN auxiliary engines - delivering typical fuel-oil savings of up to 5 g/kWh, depending on engine type and load point.

"Part-Load Optimisation works on the principle that fuel consumption is reduced at low and part load at the expense of a higher fuel consumption in the high-load range, without exceeding the IMO NOx limit," said Finn Fjeldhøj, Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering at MAN.

“ We can deliver new engines pre-optimised, or retrofit as necessary Finn Fjeldhøj, Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering, MAN

"We can deliver new engines pre-optimised, or retrofit as necessary. Both Part-Load Optimisation solutions have proved popular with the market to date, as evidenced by this strong demand."

MAN notes that Part-Load Optimisation is available for all new Holeby engines and can be retrofitted on all existing engines.

In April 2016, MAN said it estimates that design updates to tankers and bulk carriers to accommodate even larger propellers, in conjunction with even lower speed engines, should give bunker savings of some 4-7 percent along with a similar reduction in CO2 emissions.