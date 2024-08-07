BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped significantly in recent weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $604/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 6.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $11/mt to $504/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $7.50/mt to $780.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.18/bl to $76.48/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8.50/mt to $585.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $531.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $583.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $0.50/mt to $549.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $76.65/bl as of 6:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt rise in bunker prices.