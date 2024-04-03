BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks To Recruit Further Marine Fuel Traders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Limassol-headquartered and established in 1992, marine fuel trading firm Island Oil is inviting applications for trading positions at any of its offices (Limassol, Piraeus, London, Singapore, Hong Kong) or the competent candidate’s place of domicile.



The company offers:

ideal working conditions

excellent package (including bonus scheme)

the option to work in any of our offices or remotely from the applicants’ city of residence

and mainly

vast opportunities for personal development in a group with excellent reputation, world-wide network, ample trade finance and credit lines, and enormous margins for growth

Applicants should be highly motivated and energetic, experienced in sales, excellent communicators and should share Island Oil’s values of trust, mutuality and fairness.



For more information, please visit island-oil.com