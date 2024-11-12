UECC Orders LNG Multi-Fuel, Battery Hybrid PCTCs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Order comprisees two firm vessels scheduled for delivery in 2028, with options for two more units. Image credit: UECC

United European Car Carriers (UECC) says it has placed an order for up to four multi-fuel battery hybrid pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

The newbuild order has been placed with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing comprising two firm vessels scheduled for delivery in 2028, with options for two more units.

The design features multi-fuel LNG-driven engines, solar panels, and shore power capability.

“Future-proofing of newbuilds is a cornerstone of our sustainability strategy. These PCTCs are therefore designed with advanced technologies to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, while being adaptable to accommodate future innovations and regulatory changes," said Glenn Edvardsen, CEO, UECC

“This ensures that our operations can be continually optimized as new fuels and technologies are matured to further enhance the environmental efficiency of the UECC fleet, in line with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and the needs of our clients.”