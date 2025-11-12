Idemitsu Invests in E-Fuels Firm Ineratec with Shipping Potential

Ineratec operates a facility in Germany with a production capacity of 2,500 mt/year of e-fuels.

Japan’s oil and gas firm Idemitsu Kosan has invested in German e-fuels producer Ineratec to support the development and rollout of synthetic fuels for various sectors, including shipping.

Ineratec operates an e-fuel plant and produces synthetic hydrocarbons from renewable hydrogen and captured CO2 using its proprietary power-to-liquid process, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The plant located in Frankfurt-Höchst was launched earlier this year and can produce up to 2,500 mt/year of e-fuels.

E-fuels, such as e-diesel and e-methanol, are increasingly being considered by the shipping industry as it seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions.

The partnership will help Ineratec enter the Japanese market, while Idemitsu aims to develop cost-efficient e-Fuel supply chains for marine and aviation use.

“INERATEC’s modular plant design translates these advantages into scalable, modular production units that can be installed directly at renewable energy and CO₂ sources," the company said.

“The modular concept reduces time to market, faster ramp-up as well as lower CAPEX and OPEX.”