BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have jumped this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $674/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since November 22. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $541.50/mt, while the G20-MGO slipped by $0.50/mt to $893.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.30/bl to $90.65/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $3/mt to $649.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $614/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $651.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $660/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $90.80/bl as of 8:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.