K Line to Work With Metals Firm on Decarbonisation Research

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting up a working committee on collaborative decarbonisation research. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping firm K Line is set to work with JSW Steel on maritime decarbonisation research.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting up a working committee on collaborative decarbonisation research, K Line said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

K Line vessels transport about 10 million mt/year of iron ore, coal, limestone and other products from JSW Steel.

"JSW and "K" LINE agreed to collaborate together through the sharing of research, ideas, utilising and leveraging on the respective party's knowledge about new marine technology, alternative fuels and other fields potentially growing in the near future, so as to achieve Net-Zero Green House Gas emissions in marine transportation by 2050," K Line said in the statement.