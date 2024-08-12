Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Takes on Bio-LNG for Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gas supplier Gasum bunkered the Utopia of the Seas with bio-LNG in late June before its first voyage. Image Credit: Gasum

A new Royal Caribbean cruise ship has taken on bio-LNG for its maiden voyage.

Gas supplier Gasum bunkered the Utopia of the Seas with bio-LNG in late June before its first voyage from its shipyard in Saint-Nazaire to its home port of Port Canaveral, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"The ship is an Oasis class cruise ship, the first in the class to be powered by LNG," the company said in the post.

"As an LNG-powered ship it can also run on bio-LNG or a mixture of both."

Gasum produces biomethane at its 17 biogas plants, supplies bio-LNG on a mass balance basis and plans to have synthetic LNG available in about 2026.