Höegh Autoliners Takes LNG Ship to Shanghai for First Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently took delivery of its fifth LNG-powered car carrier from China. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Norwegian shipping firm Höegh Autoliners has taken delivery of the fifth LNG-fuelled car carrier from China Merchants Heavy Industry's shipyard.

The Höegh Sunrise is currently en route to Shanghai, where she will be bunkered, Höegh Autoliners said in a LinkedIn post.

After taking on bunkers, the 9,100 CEU capacity vessel will sail to Japan to load cargo before heading to Europe.

As more LNG-capable ships join the global fleet over the coming years, demand for LNG is expected to grow significantly. LNG as a marine fuel is comparatively more mature and widely available at global ports than other alternative fuels such as ammonia or methanol.

However, these vessels will eventually need to bunker cleaner LNG alternatives like bio-LNG as emissions regulations tighten.

Höegh Autoliners is also seeking to develop ammonia-fuelled pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

Last year, the firm secured $14 million in funding from Enova towards the development of these ships.