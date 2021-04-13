Gas-Powered Fleet Nears 200 Ships: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CMA CGM Jacques Saade was first bunkered at Rotterdam in November. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The number of ships capable of running on natural gas as a marine fuel has almost reached 200, according to classification society DNV GL.

DNV's latest data show the global gas-powered fleet now consists of 198 ships, with a further 106 on order and another 142 vessels labelled 'LNG-ready'.

Of the 198 gas-powered ships already in operation, the top category is car or passenger ferries with a total of 43, followed by offshore supply ships with 25 and oil and chemical tankers with 20. There are 15 container ships capable of LNG bunkering and nine bulk carriers.

While the gas-powered container fleet remains small, it is these ships that are likely to be the biggest drivers of growth in LNG bunkering this year because of their size. A single bunkering of the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé in November took up 8.2% of the total 210,334 m3 of LNG bunkers supplied at Rotterdam last year.