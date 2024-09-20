BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first time this week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $589.50/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since September 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $486/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3/mt to $733/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.23/bl to $74.88/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10/mt to $591.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $515/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4/mt to $576/mt, and at Houston they declined by $1/mt to $515/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $74.81/bl as of 7:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt fall in bunker prices.