MSC to Set Up New East/West Network From Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC is the world's largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC is setting up a new network covering east/west trades from next year.

The new network, replacing the current 2M VSA agreement MSC has with Maersk, will launch from February 2025, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The network will cover five trades and 34 loops, including seven for Asia-North Europe, six for Asia-Mediterranean, four for Asia-North America West Coast, six for Asia-North America East Coast and 11 for the transatlantic network.

The network will include the option either to travel via Suez or the Cape of Good Hope.

"We are delighted to reveal our future standalone East/West network for all clients," Soren Toft, CEO of MSC, said in the statement.

"Customers will benefit from MSC's unmatched connectivity and direct corridors, coupled with consistent high quality of service.

"With the addition of select slot swap agreements we will provide complete coverage across all East/West routes.

"Furthermore, as we assume full operational control of our network, we can today offer clients both Suez and Cape of Good Hope routing options.

"This announcement represents an important milestone in the evolution of our global network and the vision of MSC's founding family."