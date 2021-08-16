$15,000 Fine for Bunker Sulfur Cap Violations in Sierra Leone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sierra Leone is bringing the new IMO 2020 rules into its domestic law. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Sierra Leone have implemented the 0.50% bunker fuel sulfur content limit into domestic law, with fines of as much as $15,000 for infractions.

As of September 1, owners or operators of ships found with bunkers with more than 0.50% sulfur content in Sierra Leone could face the fines, shipping industry body BIMCO said in a note to members last week.

"The Port Authority will take appropriate measures to ensure compliance by initial inspections based on documents and other methods, including remote sensing and portable devices," BIMCO said.

"If there are clear grounds to conduct a more detailed inspection, sample analyses and other detailed inspections may be undertaken.

"The samples to be analysed may be the representative samples provided with the Bunker Delivery Note."

The ban on fuels with more than 0.50% sulfur content applies even on board vessels equipped with scrubbers, the industry body said.