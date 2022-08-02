Bureau Veritas to Launch Carbon Capture Study in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study will focus on two bulkers owned by Hong Kong-based Wah Kwong. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Bureau Veritas is set to work with two Asian firms to study the feasibility of carbon capture technology for ships.

The company has signed a cooperation agreement with Hong Kong-based shipowner Wah Kwong and Shanghai Qiyao Environmental Technology to set up a carbon capture feasibility study, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The study will focus on two bulkers owned by Wah Kwong, using carbon capture systems provided by Shanghai Qiyao.

"Carbon capture technology has been used in the land-based industry for many years and the solutions are mature," Bureau Veritas said in the statement.

"However, as a marine application, the challenges that must be addressed are safety, layout, energy consumption, and the need to balance cost effectiveness."