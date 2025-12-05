INSIGHT: Is ARA Ready for Mandatory MFMs from January 1, 2026?

At the recent ARACON conference in Rotterdam, Petro Inspect's Group Managing Director, George Masvoulas recorded comments, observations and constructive criticism regarding the new mandatory enforcement of Mass Flow Meters (MFMs) in ARA effective January 1, 2026.

Petro Inspect would like to make it clear that these comments are not made to resist the implementation of the MFM regulations that are coming into force.

It is quite clear that these regulations are here to stay.

However, there are significant issues and areas of concern that require review and consideration to ensure the accuracy of the MFM systems and integrity of the bunker fuel deliveries.

“ the new ADN guidelines ..., prohibit the open manual measurements of the bunker fuel oil

Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp/Bruges have made the installation of MFMs mandatory, however so far, we have not seen strong evidence to suggest that the MFM deliveries will adhere to ISO 22192 (similar to SS648 in Singapore).

It should be emphasized that the bunker license issued by the Port of Rotterdam clearly adopts clause 9 of ISO 22192 and makes it mandatory (with the exception of some requirements). Below extract from bunker license (point 4.5.2).

The uncertainty is further exacerbated by the fact that the fuel transporters have adopted new ADN guidelines which, according to their interpretation, prohibit the open manual measurements of bunker fuel oil.

There is also a lot of background and how this was adopted and accepted, but the main fact is that several barges now require closed portable tank gauging systems.

However, barges are not equipped with such systems, even if it is mandatory, again as per the mandates of the bunker license and ISO 13739. It is not yet clear if manual measurements will be allowed to be performed after January 1, 2026.

One thing though that was confirmed by the ILT representative, is that the BDN samples shall be taken at vessel's manifold, a requirement that is determined by Royal Decree.

By the same Royal Decree, the ILT will monitor the bunkers delivered and compliance with sampling requirements.

There is also a matter on how discrepancies will be dealt with and resolved, and if the Port Authorities will be actively involved in same, similarly to what MPA does in Singapore.



In view of the above, Petro Inspect recommends that Buyers and Sellers agree on specific delivery procedures and protocols to ensure both compliance and transparency.



Petro Inspect has a major presence in ARA for the last 15 years and is actively monitoring the situation surrounding the implementation of the MFM, which is still in progress and the full adoption of the bunker license mandates remains to be confirmed.



