Maersk to Mark September Arrival of First Green Methanol-Powered Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk's 2,100 TEU feeder vessel is set to be the world's first container vessel to sail in green methanol. Image Ctedit: A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk have given further details on the arrival of its much anticipated first methanol-powered box ship.

From September 18 – 21 the firm says it will hold a week of activities in Copenhagen, Denmark to mark what is set to be the world's first container ship to sail on green methanol.

Among the events planned for the week are a name giving event at Toldboden, next to the A.P. Moller – Maersk headquarter. While there has been no official word on what she will be called, sector specialists Alphaliner have said they anticipate her to be named Laura Maersk.

Maersk says it will also host events for employees, partners, investors, students, and the area will be open for the public to take a closer look at the new vessel from the dock and learn more about the efforts to decarbonise the shipping industry.

"The dual-fuel engine vessel will pause in Copenhagen right outside the Maersk headquarters on its way to the Baltic Sea, where she will be operating going forward," Maersk said.

"The feeder vessel will bring real experience for Maersk seafarers in operating the new type of fuel, as the company prepares to receive a fleet of new, large ocean-going dual-fuel engine powered ships from 2024."

Ordered in 20121, delivery was always slated to be this year, but the latest announcement firms up the timeline for when the 2,100 TEU capacity feeder vessel will enter service.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the ship was floated out earlier this month by shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

She is expected to leave the Korean yard and embark on her maiden voyage to Copenhagen during the summer.