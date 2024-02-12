Houthi Missile Attack Hits Bulker Shipping Corn to Iran: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened 40 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at the entrance to the Red Sea at about 0:35 AM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

The dry bulk carrier hit by a missile attack from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen in the early hours of Monday morning was heading to Iran, according to shipping intelligence service Kpler.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Monday that an unnamed ship had been hit by two missiles 40 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at the entrance to the Red Sea at about 0:35 AM UTC.

The ship was the Star Iris, carrying a corn cargo from Brazil to Iran, Kpler said in a LinkedIn post.

"The Star Iris, like every Iran-bound bulker, had not diverted away from the Red Sea, perhaps unafraid of attacks from Iran-backed Houthis who could be considered 'friendly' given the vessel's destination," the company said in the post.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Iran-backed Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.