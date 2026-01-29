Cosco's Retrofitted Methanol-Fuelled Boxship Completes 106-Day Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was converted to run on methanol by engine manufacturer Everllence as part of the retrofit project. Image Credit: Cosco Shipping

Chinese shipping company Cosco Shipping's container ship, converted to run on methanol, has returned to China's Yangshan port after completing its 106-day maiden voyage.

The Cosco Shipping Libra sailed for 27,800 nautical miles after being retrofitted to run on methanol, the company said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Ship & Bunker reported in October 2025 that the 20,000 TEU vessel, which was converted by engine manufacturer Everllence for methanol propulsion, had completed sea trials.

The project marked the world's first conversion of an Everllence B&W S90 two-stroke engine to dual-fuel methanol running.

A growing number of methanol-fuelled newbuilds have been ordered in recent years as shipping companies turn to alternative fuels to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But large-scale retrofitting of the existing fleet is also expected to be needed to meet longer-term decarbonisation goals.