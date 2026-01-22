ICS Issues New Deck Procedures Guide Covering Alternative Fuel Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emily Yates in the commercial director of ICS. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ISC) has issued its new deck procedures guide, which includes one chapter addressing the challenges of alternative fuel bunkering.

The guide completes ICS’s core set of shipboard references alongside the Bridge Procedures Guide and Engine Room Procedures Guide, aiming to harmonise best practice across onboard departments, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

It covers cargo operations, mooring and anchoring, bunkering, heavy weather preparation and maintenance of key deck equipment, and includes practical checklists and risk assessment tools.

The publication also provides guidance on compliance with the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code.

The alternative fuels chapter covers LNG, methanol and ammonia, and was developed with ship operators and reviewed by the Society for Gas as Marine Fuel.

"The Deck Procedures Guide complements the Bridge and Engine Room Procedures Guides, creating a harmonised set of resources that uphold best practice across ship operations,” Emily Yates, commercial director of ICS, said.

