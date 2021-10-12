Dan-Bunkering Hires Bunker Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jorgensen had earlier gone through Dan-Bunkering's trainee scheme. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in Copenhagen.

The company hired Thomas Jorgensen as a bunker trader at the start of August, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Jorgensen previously worked at consultancy Radiant in Copenhagen, according to his LinkedIn profile, and had earlier been a trainee bunker trader for Dan-Bunkering.

Jorgensen will now work as a fuel supplier in the company's offshore team.

Contact details for Jorgensen are as follows:

Phone +45 3345 5417

Mobile +45 2810 9758

Email and Teams thoj@dan-bunkering.com