J-ENG to Launch Ammonia-Fuelled Engine in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company expects to complete the development of its first ammonia-fuelled engine in 2025. Image Credit: J-ENG

The Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) is planning to launch a marine engine capable of running on ammonia in 2025.

The company expects to complete the development of its first ammonia-fuelled engine in 2025, and have a larger model available the following year, it said in an emailed statement this week.

"Ammonia already has its supply-chain of manufacturing and distributing system as raw material for fertilizers, and the demand for ammonia is expected to increase in the future to secure enough food supplies in accordance to the growth of population, especially in the developing countries," the company said.

"Currently J-ENG is developing UEC50LSJA, an ammonia-fueled engine having 50 cm bore under the NEDO (*) Green Innovation Fund project and aims to complete it in 2025.

"In addition, we plan to launch a larger size ammonia-fueled engine, UEC60LSJA type having 60 cm bore, to the market after 2026 just for the main engine of the large ammonia carriers."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.