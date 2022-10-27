Carnival Corporation to Take on Fuel-Saving Air Lubrication Systems on 20% of Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm already has four ships with the systems in service. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation plans ton install bunker-saving air lubrication systems on at least 20% of its fleet.

The firm already has four ships with the systems in service, has five systems currently on order and is now planning at least ten more installations for existing and newbuild ships, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Silverstream Technologies will provide the systems, CEO Noah Silberschmidt said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The systems allow the ship to maintain a bubble of air beneath the bottom of its hull, reducing friction with the surrounding water. The company expects fuel and emissions savings of about 5% per ship from its use of the systems.

"The installation of air lubrication technology is another example of our ongoing efforts to drive energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions throughout our fleet," Bill Burke, chief maritime officer at Carnival Corporation, said in the statement.

"We look forward to expanding the ALS program and furthering our long-term sustainability strategy to continually invest in a broad range of energy reduction initiatives, which has included over $350 million invested in energy efficiency improvements since 2016."