LPG Bunkers At Least as Attractive as LNG: WLPGA

LPG as a marine fuel is at least as attractive as LNG says WLPGA. Image Credit: WLPGA

With an eye on the upcoming 0.50% global sulfur cap on marine fuel, which comes into effect on January 1, 2020, the World LPG Association (WLPGA) has released a new report dedicated to the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the marine sector, arguing that it is "at least as attractive" as using liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkers.

WLPGA says IMO2020 means it is inevitable that there will be a "radical change" in shipping fuel options and that LPG is one of the "promising solutions" for compliance with the new rules.

"LPG as a clean and immediately available energy source, is characterised by low particle emissions, low NOx (nitrogen oxide) and nearly zero SOx (sulphur oxide) emissions, offering significant environmental advantages while meeting all energy and environmental challenges," according to WLPGA.

The extensive new report, which runs to some 142 pages, aims to educate as well as secure endorsement of LPG bunkers from various industry stakeholders.

To date, liquified natural gas (LNG) is the frontrunner among the gas bunker alternatives, both in terms of adoption and bunkering infrastructure.

"LPG as a marine fuel is at least as attractive as LNG, already available almost everywhere, offering shorter payback periods, lower investment costs and less sensitivity to fuel price scenarios," argues WLPGA.

LPG for Marine Engines - The Marine Alternative Fuel is available here: https://lpg-apps.org/uploads/Modules/Library/lpg-for-marine-engines-2017.pdf