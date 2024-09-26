Nereus Digital Bunkers Launches New Marine Fuels Marketplace Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new digitalised marketplace brings together the key stakeholders in a bunker transaction, including physical suppliers, traders and brokers. Image Credit: Nereus Digital Bunkers

Greek digital bunkering firm Nereus Digital Bunkers has added a new marketplace function to its platform.

The firm's new digitalised marketplace brings together the key stakeholders in a bunker transaction, including physical suppliers, traders and brokers, it said in an emailed statement.

The company also intends to add functionality for surveyors, agent and laboratories to the service in due course.

"Every vendor signing up on the platform undergoes a thorough verification process, reinforcing our commitment to creating a transparent and reliable marketplace for both buyers and sellers," the company said in the statement.

"This ecosystem fosters data-driven decision-making, allowing purchasers to collaborate with the most reputable companies and reduce the risks and inefficiencies traditionally associated with the bunkering process."

The platform has real-time data from more than 200 ports, and has an oil market forecasting tool with a 72% success rate. The service is billed as cutting administrative work by 80% and procurement costs by 5%.

"For vendors, the platform offers an invaluable opportunity to expand their client base," the company said.

"The more they engage with the marketplace, the more visibility they gain, making it easier to connect with new clients and establish long-term relationships.

"The streamlined search and interaction tools enable vendors to present their offerings to a targeted audience, maximizing exposure and improving customer acquisition.

"For buyers, this is more than just a marketplace—it's a transparent and efficient ecosystem that provides critical information, including comprehensive port data.

"Users can compare ports, check fuel quality, pricing, and other vital details, all within an intuitive and easy-to-use interface."