MSC Fits Bunker-Saving Bow Windscreen to Container Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company retrofitted the 5,608 TEU MSC Sydney VI with the system at the Daishan Haizhou Shipyard during a recent drydocking. Image Credit: Kate Teske / Patrick Terminals

MSC, the world's largest shipping company, has fitted a fuel-saving bow windscreen to one of its container ships.

The company retrofitted the 5,608 TEU MSC Sydney VI with the system at the Daishan Haizhou Shipyard during a recent drydocking, container shipping intelligence service Alphaliner reported this week.

The ship was built in 1999.

The shield is designed to improve the vessel's aerodynamic performance, cutting their fuel consumption. Previous estimates have put typical fuel savings from adding a wind shield at about 4%.

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on fuel-efficiency technologies of this kind in a bid to cut bunker consumption and emissions in the wake of toughening GHG regulations around the world.