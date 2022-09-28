NYK Line Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Wins ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClassNK reviewed the design of the vessel. Image Credit: ClassNK

An ammonia bunkering vessel being developed by Japan's NYK Line has received initial approval from classification society ClassNK.

ClassNK has awarded the vessel design its approval in principle, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The ABV developed by NYK Line will be used as a bunkering vessel for ammonia-fuelled vessels, which are expected to be widely used from the late 2020s," the company said in the statement.

"The company has developed its own design drawings, and introduced a method of creating 3D models linked to the drawings at an early stage of concept design, which is typically done at the detailed design stage after the shipbuilding contract, enabling it to draw up specifications that incorporate sufficient safety measures for ammonia hazardous areas and escape routes based on risk assessments."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of the marine energy mix in the coming decades as the shipping industry works to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions. But much more research and development work will be needed on how to handle the alternative fuel safely before shipowners start to order ammonia-fuelled tonnage at a large scale.