BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $638.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since March 8. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $521.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to $882.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.43/bl to $85.61/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $617.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $10.50/mt to $584.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $615.50/mt and at Houston they advanced by $4.50/mt to $617/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.15/bl at $85.76/bl as of 10:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.