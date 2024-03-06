FOBAS Bulletin: Information About the Flashpoint of Fuels on Bunker Delivery Note

by FOBAS

MARPOL Annex VI have seen numerous changes over the years such as inclusion of chapter IV and chapter V. Similarly, IMO through MEPC.362(79) approved a change to the contents of Bunker Delivery Note (BDN) i.e., inclusion of a statement on flashpoint.

Appendix V of MARPOL Annex VI details the information which shall be displayed on the BDN. Currently reporting the fuels flashpoint is not a mandatory requirement. However, from 1st May 2024, BDN should state a specific flashpoint value of the fuel if flashpoint is below 70oC, otherwise a statement that the flashpoint has been measured at or above 70oC. Moreover, regulation also stipulates the relevant test method for the flashpoint which is ISO 2719:2016, determination of flashpoint – Pensky-Martens closed cup method, Procedure A (for distillate fuels) or Procedure B (for Residual fuels).

Suppliers should start to put above information on the BDNs for fuel deliveries on and after 1st May 2024, however, in cases where this information is missing then as fuel buyers, this should be flagged with the supplier and recorded by issuing a 'letter of protest'.

If you require any further information about this Bulletin, please contact us at fobas@lr.org or speak to one of our consultants on +44 (0)330 414 1000 (Southampton UK), +44 (0)1642 440991 Redcar (UK), +65 3163 0888 (Singapore), +30 211 990 7732 (Greece). For anything urgent, please contact us via our out of office number, +44 (0)1642 425660.