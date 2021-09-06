Bunker Credit is Getting More Expensive: Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker credit is getting more expensive. File Image / Pixabay

The disruption in the provision of credit to the bunker industry over the past two years has led to higher costs, according to marine fuel supplier Monjasa.

Roger Dekkers, head of finance at Monjasa, set out his view of the credit situation at IBIA's Bunkering and Shipping Conference last week.

"At the moment, the supply of finance is much lower than the demand, so the price is going up," Dekkers said.

"We are seeing some influx of alternative sources of finance coming in to fill the funding gap left by the banks, but at a higher interest rate.

"I don't think credit is disappearing, it's just credit is becoming more expensive."