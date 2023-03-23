K Line to Add Wind-Assisted Propulsion to Coal Carrier

The system is expected to cut the vessel's fuel consumption and emissions by as much as 20%. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping company K Line is set to retrofit one of its coal carriers with a wind-assisted propulsion system.

The firm, together with Electric Power Development Co, have agreed to retrofit the 88,000 DWT coal carrier Corona Citrus with a Seawing automated kite system, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The system is expected to cut the vessel's fuel consumption and emissions by as much as 20%.

"This system combines expertise in aviation and maritime technologies, which enable dramatic progress of propulsion assist in shipping," K Line said in the statement.

"The kite can be deployed and stored automatically with simple switching operations.

"This system collects and analyzes weather data and marine data on a real-time basis and uses the information to optimize its performance and secure maximum safety."