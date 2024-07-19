Singapore-Flagged Boxship Struck by 'Unidentified Projectiles' in Gulf of Aden

The ship came under attack about 83 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 1:50 AM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

The attack on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden reported by UKMTO this morning was a Singapore-flagged container ship, according to the Maritime and Port Authority.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier, the ship came under attack about 83 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 1:50 AM UTC on Friday.

The ship was the 2,082 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Lobivia, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"On 19 July, at about 10.30 am (Singapore Time), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed by the vessel manager of Singapore-flagged container vessel LOBIVIA that the vessel had been struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting the Gulf of Aden," the authority said.

"The resulting fire onboard has been extinguished by the crew.

"All crew are accounted for and are safe.

"There are no Singaporeans onboard.

"LOBIVIA is moving under her own propulsion and has arrived at Berbera Port, Somalia to assess the damage and repairs needed."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.