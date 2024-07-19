UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 83 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 1:50 AM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 83 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 1:50 AM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master reports that the vessel has been hit by unknown projectiles," the agency said.

"All crew are reported safe.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.